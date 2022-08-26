GCSE results: Horsham's Farlington School 'best ever'

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students achieved 77 per cent grades 9-6; 52 per cent grades 9-7; and 95 per cent grades 9-4.

Almost a third of all grades awarded were graded 9-8.

Headmaster James Passam said: “This year’s GCSE grades 9-6 are our strongest public examination grades under examined conditions since the new grading system for GCSEs was introduced, with over a 35 per cent increase achieved since the last time examinations were sat in 2019.”

Farlington School students in Horsham celebrate their GCSE results

He added: “In addition, grades 9 to 8 have increased by 56 per cent in the same time period, reflecting our continued strong academic growth.

“The challenges that this cohort have had to overcome over these past two years are unique, and their performance is a great testament to their hard work, determination and resilience.

“I could not be prouder of their efforts, and would also wish to recognise the great lengths Farlington staff have gone to in supporting our students, both online and in the classroom, as well as the support provided by parents and our wider community.”

Penny Hart, senior school head, said: “Our students have achieved these fantastic results whilst also pursuing a wide range of extra-curricular activities at school, including sport, music and drama, as well as participating in outside clubs and activities.

“I have no doubt that this will stand them all in very good stead for the next phase of their education.”

The next Farlington School Open Morning will be held on September 24 from 10am to 1pm, with a Sixth Form Open Evening on October 4 at 6.30pm.

Visit www.farlingtonschool.com to book.

