Hastings school rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted

The Ofsted report said: “Pupils are happy at school. They feel safe and are eager to learn.

“Teachers have high expectations of pupils. Pupils are expected to behave well and almost all do. Pupils cooperate well together in lessons and around school.

“Occasionally, pupils have disagreements and adults help them to remedy their differences. Staff provide coaching for pupils who need to discuss disagreements that have happened.

Robsack Wood Primary Academy has been rated ‘Good’ after an Ofsted inspection in March.SUS-151011-153833001

“Leaders, governors and trustees have strong moral purpose. They are passionate about providing high-quality education for all pupils and particularly for vulnerable and disadvantaged pupils.

“Pupils learn a wide range of subjects. In reading, mathematics and science, leaders have organised learning very well. Teachers know what to teach and when to teach it.

“When pupils are worried about something they write notes in the ‘worry box’ or the ‘ask it basket’ in their classrooms. Teachers then give advice on issues that pupils are worried about. Pupils are enthusiastic about contributing to school life.”

The report also identified areas where the school needed to improve. It said: “In subjects other than reading, mathematics and science, leaders have not organised learning effectively enough.

“For example, in music and languages leaders have not selected and sequenced the knowledge that pupils should learn sufficiently well. In some areas of the curriculum, pupils do not achieve as well as

they could.

“However, leaders are in the process of putting improvements in place in these subjects.”

Caroline Thayre, executive principal at Robsack Wood, said: “We are delighted to share the outcome of our recent Ofsted inspection with our school community which is a testament to how amazing our pupils are and how much they respect and value our school.

“Our staff team are committed and passionate about supporting our pupils to be successful and confident learners with high aspirations.

“It is a privilege to lead such an inclusive, creative, and exciting school.”

The academy said that incorporating inclusivity is a key value at the school and that Children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) are provided with the appropriate and necessary support required to deliver the best education possible.

The report noted that “teachers appropriately adapt the curriculum for these pupils, and staff provide carefully designed support. Leaders ensure that those pupils with SEND who require more specialist help have access to external professionals.”

The personal development of all pupils is apparent and clearly effective where it was recognised that “pupils are enthused by the various incentives on offer to them at school. Those who are recognised as positive role models to others are awarded certificates at the end of the term in ‘celebration’ assemblies.”

Robsack Wood Primary Academy is a part of The University of Brighton Academies Trust, a family of 15 academies across Sussex.

Dr John Smith, chief executive of the Trust, said: “I whole-heartedly congratulate Robsack Wood Primary Academy on achieving their ‘Good’ status in their latest inspection.

“Ofsted recognised that our staff feel valued and they believe that our leaders are approachable and supportive and find opportunities to collaborate with colleagues from other schools in the Trust very useful which is fantastic to hear. “I was confident that Robsack Wood was providing brilliant education and a positive school experience for our pupils, so the report has left me feeling immensely proud approving that we are indeed achieving excellence together.”