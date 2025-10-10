High Sheriff recognises the importance of nature-based play at the Goodwood Education Trust

The High Sheriff of West Sussex, Dr Tim Fooks, visited the Goodwood Education Trust, to meet some of the young people who have been able to re-discover the joy of learning through nature.

The Education Trust is an independent environmental education charity operating on the Goodwood Estate near Chichester, and has been connecting children with nature for almost 50 years. The Trust runs three programmes, Farm Visits, Forest School, and Children in the Community.

The office of High Sheriff is the oldest secular office under the Crown, and amongst other responsibilities, during his year in office, Tim takes an active part in supporting and promoting the voluntary sector and giving all possible encouragement to those within the county.

During his visit, bathed in glorious autumn sunshine, Tim was able to observe two Forest School sessions for secondary school children. Children struggling with mainstream schooling or at risk of exclusion attend weekly as part of their school curriculum. Forest School is much more than fire lighting, den building or whittling. It’s about gaining self confidence, making positive choices, working as a team, decision making and working with trusted adults. All skills which are transferable back to the school environment, keeping the students engaged and ready for learning. And for many students, it's about finding something they are good at, tasting success, often for the first time, or trying something new.

Goodwood Education Trust Centre situated in Seeley Copse, a 20 acre area of semi-ancient woodland.

Tim was able to see some of the activities being chosen, which included knife skills, crafting a duck whistle, trying the slack line and hunting for conkers. Speaking to Forest School Leaders and staff from the schools, as well as importantly to the young people themselves, he heard first hand the difference time in nature makes.

Emma Spencer, ACE Tutor at the Selsey Academy, said, ‘The children thrive when they are at Forest School. And we see the difference in school, because we see an improvement in behaviour and a reduction in suspensions'.

One young person said, ‘Why do I come here? Because it’s fun. And today I tried chopping wood for the first time’.

Another young person said, ‘I like Forest School because it helps me like nature more and makes me come out of my comfort zone. It makes me happy’.

The High Sheriff of West Sussex observes two Forest School sessions with the Goodwood Education Trust at Goodwood Home Farm.

Catherine Cannon, Trust Manager, said, ‘We know everyone benefits from time outside in nature. For children and young people struggling with their mental or physical health, finding challenge in mainstream schooling, Forest School plays an important part in supporting them, making them feel valued, and giving them skills to flourish’.

Tim said, ‘I’ve a particular interest in mental health and resilience, and it was wonderful to be able to visit the Goodwood Education Trust and hear from the children and school staff how being outside in nature makes such a difference to how they feel when they are back in school. I wish the Trust every success as they celebrate their 50th birthday in 2026’.