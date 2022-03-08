Eastbourne student races at Arlington Stadium in a car he built himself

George Ruckes, East Sussex College Motor Vehicle Body Repair & Paint Level 2 student, built and painted his racing car before taking it to the track.

George said, “My dad got me into cars at a young age. I’ve been racing for as long as I can remember, since I was about eight years old. I could barely touch the pedals!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“My dad did it, and that’s how I got into it at first. I always wanted to do something involving cars.

George Ruckes. Photo from East Sussex College. SUS-220803-163313001

“Now I’m studying Motor Vehicle Body Repair & Paint Level 2. I love it!”

Every other weekend, George takes part in banger racing at Arlington racetrack where he races vehicles he has built and designed himself.

He said, “I’ve painted the car myself, built it myself, the roll cage and harness for example. I’ve been doing it for a few years now so I know what I’m doing! Mick (one of George’s lecturers) helped me paint it too, I’ll give him some credit!”

George came second in the first heat last weekend (March 5), before bringing the car back to the college for some repairs with help from Mark Streeter, another one of his lecturers.

George Ruckes. Photo from East Sussex College. SUS-220803-163303001

He said, “Where you finish depends on a lot of different things, it’s the luck of the draw sometimes!”

George hopes to take the level 3 course once he’s finished his current studies.