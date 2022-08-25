Lancing College announces excellent year for GCSE results

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The set of results showed 36 per cent of all GCSE qualifications attained were grades 8 or 9 or better this year, with 78 per cent of all GCSEs awarded grade 6-9.

There were some spectacular individual performances. Two students attained an amazing clean sweep of grade 9s. A further four students managed a clean sweep of grades 8 and 9 and 37 students, nearly a third of the cohort, achieved five grade 8s and 9s among their results.

The college said academic excellence was a hallmark of the Lancing experience. In this first year of examinations since the pandemic started and at a point where the national trend is to move top grades down, some Lancing College departments managed to improve grades this year from already exceptional levels. This is evident from science to the humanities, and English Literature, biology and music were particularly notable in this regard.

Lancing College runs an outstanding mathematics programme

Head master Dominic Oliver said: “The turmoil of the last few years makes the achievements of Lancing’s GCSE students taste particularly sweet today. Remote learning and forced absence from the classroom dominated so much of their learning time and these excellent results give a chance to celebrate not just their talents but their resilience and determination.

"They have worked so very hard against the odds and deserve every ounce of their success. Many, many congratulations to them and to the teachers who have supported them with such dedication.”

Christopher Clay netted a wonderful set of GCSE results, a clean sweep of grades 7, 8 and 9, including an incredible five grade 9s, along with the highest grade in a post-GCSE further mathematics qualification.

As one of Lancing’s academic scholars, Christopher is a genuine polymath. He will continue with his study in the college’s outstanding mathematics programme, which has produced 15 Oxbridge mathematicians in the past decade. Christopher will be studying maths, further maths and physics along with history, another of his passions.

Hannah Cleallsmith is one of Lancing’s top academic scholars and has benefited from the Lancing College scholarship programme, where she has long been nurturing her literary and linguistic talents.

Hannah achieved a clean sweep of grades 8 and 9 with four grade 9s in total, including English literature, Latin and German, all of which, along with politics, Hannah will study in the sixth form, as well as taking French, in which she already achieved a grade 9 in 2020.

Hannah aspires to study French and linguistics and is already well on her way.

Henry Gibbs achieved a highly impressive two grade 9s, six grade 8s and a grade 7. He goes on to study for A-levels in biology, history, English literature and psychology.

Jai Lawrence has scooped a clean sweep of grades 8 and 9 at GCSE including among his 9s mathematics, physics and geography, subjects that he will study at A-level alongside a new discipline, economics.

Alex Mawhinney is one of Lancing’s academic scholars. He has attained an outstanding clean sweep of grade 9s along with the highest possible grade in a post-GCSE further mathematics qualification.

Alex goes on to the Lancing Sixth Form, where he will join the outstanding mathematics department for A-levels in mathematics and further mathematics, along with physics and Spanish.