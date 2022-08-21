Lancing College students celebrate A-level results day

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancing College runs an outstanding biomedical and veterinary preparation programme

The college said that this has been achieved in the face of the pandemic disrupting studies nationwide was a testament to the hard work and resilience of Lancing’s outstanding students and a credit to the dedicated support of the entire staff, who kept teaching and learning on track and seamless through the pandemic, national lockdowns and all their attendant pressures.

The average Lancing student this year achieved a UCAS point score equivalent to AAB at A-level, with some truly stellar performances.

An extremely impressive 75 per cent achieved at least one A* or A grade in their sixth form subjects.

Well over a fifth managed to attain a clean sweep of A* and A grades, with 20 per cent of these gaining an incredible clean sweep of A* grades.

Mathematics remains Lancing’s most popular subject, with well over half the 71 students in the upper sixth gaining A or A* grades this year and half of all further mathematics grades were at A or A* too.

English and history proved hugely popular and successful, too, with impressive swathes of A*s and many students going on to study these subjects at top universities.

Extended project qualification success continues unabated with every candidate this year achieving A or A* in the subject.

Three medical offers and one veterinary medicine applications led to secure places, continuing Lancing’s fine run, a product of its outstanding biomedical and veterinary preparation programme.

Dominic Oliver, head master, said: “Given the significant disruption to everyone’s learning due to the pandemic, getting Lancing's students safely and successfully to the next stage of their education has been paramount. This has been a hard road for them but they have overcome the difficulties in fine style. We are delighted with the incredible success they have achieved: a heartfelt bravo to them all.

"Lancing prides itself on working individually with every student, getting them into the best universities for their chosen subjects. The top university destinations for Lancing students this year are top 100 institutions globally: Imperial College, UCL, Edinburgh, King’s College, London, LSE, Bristol, Birmingham, Durham and Sheffield. Students continue to be especially well supported with their applications for medicine and veterinary medicine, despite the ever more competitive nature of these courses.

"Our students continue to be adventurous, going beyond the UK in search of places at the world’s best universities. This year our dedicated team worked with 11 Lancing pupils, all of whom received offers from a diverse range of overseas institutions, including University of Amsterdam; University of North Carolina, USA; University of Michigan, USA; Melbourne University, Australia; IE University, Madrid; Polimoda Fashion School, Florence; The Hague; McMaster University, Canada; Pennsylvania State University, USA; University of Toronto, Canada; and the University of Queensland, Australia.

“Similarly, the individual support offered at Lancing throughout the sixth form enables pupils to develop and follow specific interests as demonstrated in the wide range of courses studied. This year pupils are leaving to study subjects ranging from economics, mathematics, history and biochemistry to sports management, a c tuarial science, dietetics, criminology and zoology.

Ruth Banfield from Worthing was the last of four outstanding siblings to have been through Lancing Prep Hove and Lancing College. An outstanding artist, she scored a clean sweep of three A*s to take up an unconditional place at York St John University to read for a degree in illustration.

The college said Ruth was a brilliant student who followed Joseph, her eldest brother, graduating with a first class degree from Durham in politics, Samuel, the next oldest, who went on to read mathematics at Oxford, and Mary, Ruth’s oldest sister, now studying medicine.

Raphael Bellamy Plaice from Brighton achieved A* in history and religious studies and A in Latin. Raphael, a leading choral and academic scholar at Lancing and formerly BBC Young Chorister of the Year, goes on to Durham University to read history and will be a choral scholar.

Ben Bolton from Worthing, a former student of Lancing Prep Worthing, scored A* in mathematics and physics along with an A in chemistry and B in further mathematics. Ben will go on to read robotics, mechatronics and control engineering at Loughborough University.

Aimee Caddick from Felbridge joined Lancing Sixth Form from school in Dubai and was one of its leading writers. She achieved an A* in English literature and A in history and politics. Aimee goes on to the University of Exeter.

Charina Grant from Sompting, a former student of Lancing Prep Worthing, leading sportswoman and school prefect, goes on to Bristol University to pursue a degree in marketing with hopes of pursuing a corporate career.