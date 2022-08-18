Shoreham Academy students gain places at top universities with excellent A-level results

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After achieving some excellent A-level and equivalent results, more than 90 per cent of the students have secured their first choice university place.

Staff, friends and families joined them to celebrate their successes and wish them well as they take their next steps into higher education.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jim Coupe, principal, said: "We are incredibly proud of what students have achieved, both in sixth form and over the course of their seven years here at Shoreham Academy.

Hanley Janey, director of studies at Shoreham Academy, with Maddie Ayre, who achieved A grades in business studies and sociology and a Distinction in dance

Also in the news: Worthing College A-level students celebrate 99 per cent pass rate

"The students have come through a challenging time most recently with the pandemic but they can each celebrate in what they have achieved, with over half of all grades secured at either A* to B or the Distinction equivalent.

Shoreham Academy studnets Jack Randall, Joseph Dixon and Max Warren

"As well as congratulating students, I would like to thank our staff at the academy for all they have done to support our young people to succeed. This is important at all stages but especially so during sixth form as students decide their next steps, and the variety of high-quality university courses secured this year reflects the tailored guidance they provide.”

Twins George and Olivia Kennedy were both delighted with their results. George achieved four A*s in maths, physics, biology and chemistry, enabling him to take up his offer to study medicine at Brighton and Sussex Medical School. Olivia achieved two A*s in psychology and dance, as well as an A in English literature and a B in maths. She will be heading to the University of Exeter to study liberal arts.

Lily Bolsover, who achieved As in history and law and a B in economics, will be studying law at the University of Exeter.

Jack Randall is heading to the University of Southampton to study English and French, having achieved A*s in English and geography and an A in French.

Lily Bolsover and Naomi Ashby are thrilled with their results

He said: "Wow, it’s amazing. I’m so pleased that all my hard work paid off.”

Maddie Ayre achieved A grades in business studies and sociology and a Distinction in dance. She will be going on to study international relations at her first-choice Russell Group university.

She said: "I’ve got into King’s College London! I’m chuffed.”

Jack Williams is taking up a place to study game design at Bournemouth University after achieving an A in mathematics and B grades in geography and sociology.

His mother said: "Shoreham Academy has done everything and given so much time and support. It is so appreciated.”

Lucy Divall achieved As in geography and psychology and a B in history. She is pleased to accept her place to study psychology at the University of Sussex.

Joe Dixon is also going to the University of Sussex and will be studying geography, having secured an A in geography and B grades in physics and PE.

Susana Brooks, head of sixth form, said: "Our students should take great pride in all they have achieved at Shoreham Academy, knowing that their hard work has secured them some excellent outcomes.

"We are thrilled that students have gained places at top universities and apprenticeship courses, with the overwhelming majority securing their first choice option.