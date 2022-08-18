Worthing College A-level students celebrate 99 per cent pass rate

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The college recorded a 99.2 per cent pass rate for A-levels in 2022, with more than half of students securing the highest grades of A*-B and 84.5 per cent achieving grades A*-C.

An impressive 26 out of 31 A-level subjects recorded 100 per cent pass rates, with a third of all A-level courses achieving 75 per cent (or higher) A*-B grades.Helena Thomas, principal, said: “We are very proud of our students, and of the results they have achieved this year.

“We can’t underestimate how challenging it has been for them. Let’s not forget, this is the first time these students will have taken external exams for more than two years, having been awarded CAGs (Centre Assessed Grades) for their GCSEs in 2020.

Worthing College students celebrating their A-level success

“They’ve experienced disruption to their learning through the coronavirus pandemic, but they have shown great commitment throughout.

“They worked hard to achieve their grades and they should be very proud of their achievements, and we congratulate them as they take their next steps – whether that’s higher education or employment.

“We’d also take this opportunity to thank our staff. The dedication they have shown to their students has been inspirational.”

The atmosphere around the college was buzzing as students collected their results today.

Millie White was overjoyed to achieve two A* grades and an A. She is now looking forward to study English at King’s College.

She said: “I’m really happy with my results. I’ve enjoyed studying at Worthing – the teachers, people and overall atmosphere have made it for me.”

Ashley Hewitt-Martin, who achieved two A grades and an A* in finance, said: “I’m really happy with my results – it’s been great here. I’ve decided I want to do something completely different now, so I’m going to be going back to college at Brighton MET to do fashion and my aim is to go to university to study fashion journalism.”

Ramona is heading to Bournemouth University to study TV production after achieving three B grades.

She said: “The teachers are fantastic and I enjoyed creating my own short film.”

