Ofsted inspectors visited Georgian Gardens Community Primary School at the beginning of March and judged the school as ‘Good’ in all areas; recognising it is a place where children are known, nurtured, respected and valued.

Amie Bowers, who took over as head teacher of the school in Guildford Road, Rustington, in 2018, said she was delighted with the outcome.

Georgian Gardens CP School in Rustington has been rated 'Good' in all areas by Ofsted

“Our staff, governors and families have worked together to ensure that Georgian Gardens is a school where every child has the chance to thrive.

"The inspection recognises the rich curriculum and wide range of opportunities we offer children - as well as the support we provide to pupils' personal development.”

The inspectors found that pupils are very happy at school, enjoy their lessons and feel that everyone is included and treated fairly.

The report commented on the rich experiences carefully threaded through the curriculum across the school and on the additional targeted support available to those pupils who may fall behind.

It also recognised the needs of pupils with SEND and those who are disadvantaged are kept at the heart of the school’s thinking; ensuring pupils with SEND get the right support both within the school and from external experts where appropriate.

Miss Bowers added: “We have been on a journey of improvement and this report recognises our achievements so far. This is not the end of the journey however and I am excited about our future plans as we continue working to provide the best possible education for every child.

"I would like to thank all the Georgian Gardens staff, governors, families and volunteers for all their hard work and support - and of course, our pupils who make Georgian Gardens such an amazing and happy school.”