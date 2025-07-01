Local schoolchildren plant the first new tree on Rolls-Royce extension site

Children from The March CE Primary School have planted the first new tree on the extension site at the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood, during a special ceremony. A group of 30 Year 2 pupils gathered to plant a young elderberry tree beside Footpath 417, which runs alongside the site and forms part of a newly upgraded walking route.

The elderberry tree is the first of thousands of trees and shrubs that will be introduced to the site over the coming months. Rolls-Royce is committed to delivering a biodiversity net-gain (BNG) above the 10% statutory requirement set under the plant extension project’s planning consent.

As part of their visit, the children also sowed wildflower and grass seeds on the earth bund that helps integrate the site into the wider landscape. Once established, the new meadow will support pollinators such as bees and butterflies, while contributing further to the BNG objective.

To commemorate the occasion, each child received their own trowel – a lasting memento of their contribution to the site’s transformation, and an invitation to continue their own future botanical and conservation endeavours.

Footpath 417 is a popular public right of way, reopened in December 2024 following extensive remediation and upgrading work funded by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.