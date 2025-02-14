Michael Mansfield KC inspires Chichester law students

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Renowned civil-rights lawyer Michael Mansfield KC visited the University of Chichester yesterday (Feb 13) to speak about his work and advise law students on how to build a career in the legal profession.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Called to the Bar in 1967, Michael became a QC in 1989. He is known for his commitment to human rights and civil liberties and for supporting fairness and equality. He has worked on a number of high-profile cases, including Stephen Lawrence, the Birmingham Six and also represented the Hillsborough victims’ families.

During the talk, Michael was in conversation with Dr Amy Elkington, Senior Lecturer in Law at the University of Chichester, and also took questions from the audience covering issues including the Lucy Letby inquiry and the role of International Law in addressing international disputes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked about his inspiration for becoming a lawyer, he said he came from a very ordinary background in North London and talked about how his mother and father inspired him to become a lawyer in different ways by standing up for what they believed in.

Dr Amy Elkington speaks to Michael Mansfield KC at the University of Chichester

He described to students the importance of not giving up, even in the face of challenges and failures. He also gave advice to students on going into the legal profession: “Everybody said to me: ‘Don’t do it!’. I was due to become a train driver. But if you want to do it enough, you will do it… you have to feel it inside. It’s not a nine-to-five job, it’s your life.”

Dr Elkington said: “Michael Mansfield KC exemplifies how the legal profession is open to anyone if you work hard and are determined. We are very grateful to have welcomed him to the University of Chichester to share his experience as a leading civil liberties and human rights lawyer with our students. His words provided inspiration to the next generation of lawyers, by showing that anything is possible if you want it enough.”

Michael also signed copies of his latest book The Power In The People.

For more information about the University of Chichester law courses, go to chi.ac.uk/law