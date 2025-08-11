New study reveals what parents and carers really want from universities in 2025

Ahead of A-level results day (August 14), a new study has revealed exactly what parents want from universities for their children, with affordable cost of living topping the list.

With record numbers of students applying for places this year, the University of East Anglia (UEA) surveyed 1,000 parents and carers of children aged 16-18 to discover what would reassure them most about their child’s choice of university.

The most desired feature is a reasonable cost of living in the chosen location (43%), such as inexpensive rent and bills.

Student safety is also a key concern (39%), alongside the overall campus environment and facilities (38%). This is particularly true for younger parents (31-34), who value student safety above any other factor (50%).

Overall, the top features parents and carers want from a university for their children in 2025 are:

Affordable cost of living in their chosen location - 43% Access to high-quality teaching and resources - 41% Cost transparency (e.g. accommodation, tuition) - 39% Student safety measures - 39% Financial support (e.g. bursaries) - 39% Campus environment and facilities - 38% Work placement opportunities - 37% Support in the first term to help students settle in - 35% Opportunities for students to earn while they study - 35% A strong reputation for student satisfaction - 34%

While mothers and fathers tend to share similar wishlists, there are some notable differences, particularly regarding mental health. While proactive mental health support is amongst the top considerations for women (35%), it’s further down the list for men (26%), who tend to prioritise careers guidance (36% vs 29%).

Sarah, 48 from Birmingham, has a son applying for an engineering degree this September. She says she’s been fairly involved in his decision-making process, and that housing, cost transparency and employability are key influences.

“We were quite involved in choosing universities with our son – accompanying him to all the open days he was interested in and helping him to research suitable courses and grade entry requirements. We discussed all his university choices with him and any offers he received.

“One of our biggest concerns is availability of student housing after the first year in halls. It seems like he will be under pressure to make friends quickly to secure a privately rented student house for the second year.

“Transparency of university costs up front is crucial to enable planning of finances for the whole of the course. First year costs are generally clear, but it is much less predictable for subsequent years.

“Employability after graduation is also important to us as parents, and any links with industry that are available.”

Dr Charles Seger, UEA’s Associate Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Recruitment and Admissions, commented on the research: commented on the research: “We know that students and their families often make decisions together about their education – starting university is a major milestone and lifestyle change for both the child and their parents or carers, so it’s only natural that all parties are involved.

“That’s why we commissioned this research, to discover exactly what parents are looking for in a university and to reassure them throughout the whole process. For example, we found that only 21% feel confident supporting their children through Clearing. This is why we provide clear, accessible information specifically for parents, helping them feel informed and equipped to confidently navigate results day and Clearing with their child.

“We also know that our graduate outcomes are an important factor, and around four out of five students who attend UEA are in graduate level employment or further study 15 months after graduation. The relatively affordable nature of Norwich compared to many locations is another element that reassures many parents.”

For more information about the research and to learn what support is available for students attending university, visit: UCAS Clearing 2025 or call +44 (0)1603 591515.

