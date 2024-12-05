Opposition grows to Hove schools academy plans

Hundreds of people are calling on governors to extend a consultation on a proposal for two schools to become academies.

The schools – West Hove Infant School and Hove Junior School which make up the Hove Learning Federation – are nearing the end of a four-week consultation on a proposal to join the Aurora Academies Trust.

But more than 800 people have signed a petition calling for the consultation to continue until the end of January so that families can have more information to make an informed choice.

Some concerned parents have created a mural on a playground board in Stoneham Park, near the Portland Road and School Road sites, to raise awareness.

Stoneham Park Mural | Picture: LDR Service

And a website hlfparents.wordpress.com has been set up, with links to the petition and details of parents’ worries. The aims of the website include encouraging people to find out more and get involved.

Yesterday (Monday 2 December), parents met representatives from Brighton and Hove City Council and called for a plan as an alternative to moving to Aurora.

Parent Jessica Weir said that the council had not come up with a “tangible plan” but there were hints that one could be in the pipeline.

She said: “I haven’t heard any parent voice raise support for Aurora. I’ve heard a lot of parent opposition and a lot of parents saying there is nowhere near enough information from the board to arrive at a conclusion either way.

“There are a lot of parents that hugely respect and value the incredible leadership team and the staff who work at the school but I think there’s a feeling there’s a little too much faith being put in that.

“We’d like to see a really thorough due diligence process which we are not seeing. We cannot arrive at an informed position of support or otherwise.

“As the website gets spread around, there are a growing number of parents who are raising their concerns about Aurora specifically.”

The public service union Unison is also concerned about the consultation process and the union’s previous knowledge of Aurora Academies Trust.

The council has urged the school to rethink the proposal to join a multi-academy trust, sending a public letter to parents this week.

Earlier this year, it emerged that West Hove Infant School has a financial deficit of more than £624,000, licensed by the council. Hove Junior School has a deficit of just over £60,000.

Schools are mainly funded per pupil through the direct schools grant from the government.

The two schools, between them, have 1,117 pupils and operate from three sites – in School Road, Portland Road and Holland Road.

Numbers have remained buoyant despite efforts by the council to cut the number of empty places in schools by reducing published admission numbers.

The schools’ executive head teacher Madeleine Southern has previously stated that joining Aurora would “ensure the school’s future and continued excellence in education”.

She said: “The consultation process is open and transparent, with input from all stakeholders, and the school will retain its identity, culture and close ties to the community. The school’s commitment to inclusive education remains unchanged.

“This partnership will strengthen our ability to maintain high standards of for all pupils and help us better meet the changing needs of our community, ensuring our two schools continue to adapt and thrive.”

Consultation responses can be sent to [email protected] by next Tuesday (10 December).

The parents’ website is hlfparents.wordpress.com.