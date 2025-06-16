Oscar wins young volunteer award - Collyer's Dungeons and Dragons initiative helps local community

Collyer’s student Oscar Arnold has been recognised at the Horsham District Volunteer Awards 2025.

Oscar has been volunteering as Dungeon Master for a popular Dungeons and Dragons club for children in Storrington. The club is made possible because Oscar gives up so much of his time at the weekends - the local children love it so much that the Village Wardens have had to start a waiting list!

Oscar explained: “I started playing Dungeons and Dragons about 5 years ago with a group in Worthing. In October last year, I was asked to volunteer for the Storrington Wardens and their modern games club, we set it up over the next few weeks and the club got running in January. It’s been really popular, so much so that I had to recruit someone else to help and we’ve had to cap the numbers to make it manageable.”

The Wardens nominated Oscar and his friend Henry Parker for the Horsham District Young Volunteer of the Year Award, and they won! At the Horsham District Volunteer Awards ceremony last week, they were presented with certificates and a trophy by the High Sherriff of West Sussex, Dr Tim Fooks, and the Deputy Lord Lieutenant, Professor Jane Longmore.

Oscar and Henry receive their Young Volunteer Awards

The award recognises committed young volunteers who are inspiring, have a fantastic approach to their volunteering, and inspire others to get involved in volunteering locally. The judging panel comprised representatives from the voluntary sector, members of the Community Deveopment and the Voluntary Sector Support teams.

Collyer’s Deputy Principal Steve Martell said: “The Collyer’s community could not be prouder of Oscar. He is an outstanding young person with a huge passion to help others. The Dungeons and Dragons club is a fantastic initiative, and this award is richly deserved. Oscar is an absolute credit to Collyer’s.”

Oscar added: “The young people who come along are so enthusiastic, it’s a great way for them to develop their social skills and I enjoy being a part of that and feeling that I am helping the local community.”