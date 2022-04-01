Parents tell of heartbreak as Horsham children’s nursery closes

There were tears as HeadStart Nursery shut its doors for the final time on Thursday.

The nursery has occupied premises at Collyer’s College in Hurst Road since its foundation - but had to move to make way for college expansion.

And nursery owner Clare French was forced to close after being unable to find alternative premises.

HeadStart Nursery in Hurst Road has closed after 27 years

Parent Kate Cox described it as ‘an incredibly sad day.’

She said a petition to Collyers, Horsham District Council and West Sussex County Council requesting help to keep the nursery open gained more than 1,000 signatures in 48 hours - “the impact and love for the nursery is amazing after 27 years serving Horsham families.”

She said the nursery and staff “will always have a place in our hearts.”

Parent Juliet Parrin said she was ‘devastated’ at the nursery’s closure. “It had been more like an extended family than a nursery and both my girls have loved every minute and have been supported and cared for by amazing staff.”

Mum Scarlett Randall said the nursery closure was “a real blow to all” adding: “The children and staff have been hugely affected by this closure, it is truly a sad day.”

Jess and Stuart Emery said the nursery staff “are so caring towards the children and families that went there, treating everyone like part of the family.”

She said she “couldn’t have asked for a happier environment” for her daughter to grow and develop in.

“It’s such a shame that they have to close and they will be missed.”

Parent Melissa Tidy said her two children had attended the nursery and “both loved their time here and I’m absolutely gutted for Clare and her team that the nursery has closed.”

She added: “Horsham has lost a fantastic asset.”