A man from Crawley has written a letter to West Sussex County Council complaining about the state of the roads in the area.

Adrian Bruder of Trinity Close, wrote a letter of complaint to the council on May 1.

We have approached West Sussex County Council for comment.

The letter reads: “Our roads have become undriveable. It's not just the extraordinary high number of potholes, it's the shoddy work in repairing them , the shoddy work put in restoring broken and defect surfaces large and small, the apparently defect materials used in doing so and the extraordinary length of time some contractors take to their work in our roads, blocking them and restricting traffic.

Crawley resident writes letter to council complaining about the ‘undriveable’ state of the roads

“You totally lost it. The infrastructure is degrading more and more every day and the little you're putting in to fix it is not even making a dent in this accelerated decay. It's not just a money problem, it's much more than that. It's years of incompetence at council level, loss of skilled workers through the wretched Brexit, unfit-for-purpose engineering design and materials. In a word: a total system failure.

“Meanwhile we are under the obligation of funding this failure through the council tax, contributing to the salaries and pension funds of an incompetent system.

“I am sure your response to me will find someone or something to blame other than the council for the state of our infrastructure.

“What I would like to hear from you is a set of constructive measures to get out of this mess and this should include more than just money that the PM has given for the "potholes" of this country.

“A full and targeted system of measures starting with leadership ( someone new preferably), new engineering approaches ( maybe learn from other countries), new materials ( again, look abroad), review working methods, work effectiveness, etc..

