Plumpton College gives staff four per cent pay increase

The award is above the Association of Colleges’ recommendation of one per cent and sector average awards of 1.5 per cent.
Principal Jeremy Kerswell said: “We appreciate our staff have had a particularly challenging couple of years, continuing to go above and beyond for their students during a national pandemic and continue to face challenges with household bills set to rise.”
Mr Kerswell said the college’s ‘prudent financial management’ over the past four years meant they had sustained an operating surplus.
“In turn, we can invest this back into our staff, recognising their continuous dedication to our students and the college,” he said.
Plumpton College Group subsidiary One Garden Brighton has also announced its commitment to pay staff the Brighton Living Wage from March 1.
One Garden Brighton is a free-to-enter destination garden and the project was developed and is now managed by Plumpton College.
