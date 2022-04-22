Prevista opens new training centre to provide young people in Crawley with employment opportunities

Prevista is a certified training provider which has been trading for over 20 years and is excited to announce the opening of its brand-new office in Crawley.
The training centre is launching two new programmes. ‘Reignite’ is a project that is offering free training courses to those that are unemployed or not in work, to upskill them with CV Workshops and Interview skills.
The centre also offers ‘Future Skills 360’, a programme that targets businesses and workplaces. Prevista hopes to work with employers to upskill their employees and boost productivity.
Labour Councillor for Broadfield Kiran Khan, said: “Prevista launched the new centre on March 30 and we are pleased to report that it was a massive success. We had many learners sign up for training so they can take control of their own future. We were visited by our local MP Henry Smith and local councillors.
“We also offer various C.P.D courses which are suitable for all and these are accredited qualifications. In Future Skills 360, we offer courses in team leading, building relationships at work, business and computing. We Look forward to running a local job fair for businesses soon to help them engage with potential future employees.”
If you are interested in training and taking control of your future, please get in touch and visit us in our Crawley office at Kingfisher house which is open weekdays from 9-5.