A spokesperson from Ingfield Manor said: “The students and staff at Ingfield Manor school were overjoyed to once again be able to come together for a whole school event - the first time in two years!

"We celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a fabulous performance from Ensemble Reza Orchestra, a crazy and creative hat parade, followed by a picnic lunch and a party afternoon.

"There was lots of fun, dancing and of course a special visit from the Queen herself.

"All of the students enjoyed being back together and we were lucky enough to have beautiful weather so that we were able to enjoy our outside spaces.”

The students and staff were joined by a very special guest