Red Balloon Learner Centres: Rotarians and Worthing businesses support charity's new learner centre

Angmering South Downs Rotary Club co-ordinated the collection for the new centre in Windsor Road, Worthing.

Rotarian Brian Hudson, who led the campaign, said: "We are grateful to Goring Tesco Express, Worthing Wilko and Broadwater Co-op for their generosity in supporting the project."

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre will support up to 20 young people, offering high-quality learning experiences alongside therapeutic and wellbeing activities, to help them get their lives back on track.

Kim Anderson, head of centre at Red Balloon Worthing, with Rotarian Brian Hudson

Kim Anderson, head of centre, said: "I am really thrilled to be leading the development of the Red Balloon Centre in Worthing.

"I am inspired by the stories of young people from Red Balloon who have overcome challenges in order to achieve personal success and regain their confidence and self-worth. I am delighted to be able to make this service available to young people in Worthing."

The first Red Balloon centre was set up in Cambridge in 1996 to support young people who had been so badly bullied and traumatised, they could no longer face going to school.

It was found the centre could also help other students who were also finding it difficult to attend mainstream school for various reasons.

Jeremy Flaskett, president of Angmering South Downs Rotary Club, said: "We recognise the need for this unit and the benefits it can bring to those children who can take advantage of its provision.

"We are delighted to be able to make this contribution to their work and hope to continue our association with the centre."

The aim is for the centre to be more like a home than a school, with large spaces for outdoor and indoor activities, as well as calm learning spaces, including a new food technology room and science lab.