BroadFest 2022: New free music festival launches in Worthing with live bands, food stalls and family-friendly fun

BroadFest 2022 is being organised by Highdown Rotary Club and The Broadwater pub with the hopes of it becoming an annual event for September.

Everyone is hoping for good weather, as a bid to launch the festival last year had to be called to a halt due to torrential rain.

Rotarian Diane Guest, who is also general manager at The Broadwater, said: "We had to cancel it four days before and it was heartbreaking. We had put the event together in just a few weeks.

The Mama Cane Band is headlining at BroadFest 2022

"It is exciting because if we can pull it off, it will be a yearly thing, similar to what we do at Easter. People want it, people want entertainment without it being expensive.

"It is a day for all the family. You can pitch up with a blanket and stay all day. We don't mind if you bring a picnic, that's fine. It is a real community event."

Last year, some of the bands went to play at The Broadwater instead, to support its charity day, and as a result, an acoustic set has been planned there this year, so there is an organised fallback if it does rain.

BroadFest 2022 is planned at Broadwater Green from noon to 10pm on Saturday, September 24, with live music all day, ending with headliners The Mama Cane Band.

A D Fuels, in Broadwater Street East, is supplying an artic trailer for the stage and The Factory Live will be running the sound and lighting.

Diane said: "There will be food stalls, market stalls, craft stalls, face painting, a dog show in the arena and fairground rides. It is all free to attend and we will have bucket collections.

"Highdown Rotary is really good about doing things and wanting to include the community. There was such a desire to do things and do things that are not costing a fortune."

The line-up includes Drummo x Snow, Red Rum Black, Beatles tribute I Feel Fine, The Bitter Pills, Beth Sarah, The Brooksteed Singers, Matthew English, Anaid and Element.