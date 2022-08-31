Worthing family fun: 17 pictures from Picnic in the Park Tarring
Families had fun at Picnic in the Park Tarring as the event went ahead on its second attempt.
By Elaine Hammond
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 7:23 pm
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 7:23 pm
After weeks of glorious sunshine, rain lashed it down on the original date of August 25 but the new date, Wednesday, August 31, was blessed with sun again and Tarring Park was packed with families enjoying all the entertainment.
