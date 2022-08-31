Edit Account-Sign Out
Enjoying an ice-cream at Picnic in the Park Tarring

Worthing family fun: 17 pictures from Picnic in the Park Tarring

Families had fun at Picnic in the Park Tarring as the event went ahead on its second attempt.

By Elaine Hammond
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 7:23 pm
After weeks of glorious sunshine, rain lashed it down on the original date of August 25 but the new date, Wednesday, August 31, was blessed with sun again and Tarring Park was packed with families enjoying all the entertainment.

1. Picnic in the Park Tarring

Worthing Lion Hazel Thorpe helping out at Picnic in the Park Tarring

Photo: S Robards SR2208311

2. Picnic in the Park Tarring

Teach Me Kung Fu Schools demonstration at Picnic in the Park Tarring

Photo: S Robards SR2208311

3. Picnic in the Park Tarring

Worthing youth mayor Henny Sonnemann-Petty, town crier Bob Smytherman, mayor Henna Chowdhury and Ibsha Choudhury, Labour councillor for Castle ward, at Picnic in the Park Tarring

Photo: S Robards SR2208311

4. Picnic in the Park Tarring

Teach Me Kung Fu Schools demonstration at Picnic in the Park Tarring

Photo: S Robards SR2208311

