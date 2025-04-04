Schools programme to be launched by Chichester gallery

Chichester's Oxmarket Gallery

Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery is launching a schools programme for youngsters to learn more about the charity and enjoy some out of school classes.

Oxmarket is a charity located in the heart of Chichester (just down the alley beside Halifax on East Street). It’s an art gallery housed in a listed 13th century church and it gives aspiring artists the opportunity to have their work shown.

The new schools programme aims to open up its offering to more of the community and the gallery is looking for seven local primary schools to start with.

Children would visit the gallery and tour its exhibitions, which change every two weeks, enjoy some sketching time alongside school art class work or wellbeing lessons, fostering a sense of community with the education sector in Chichester and all led by a team of Oxmarket volunteers.

Lucia Barbato, trustee and director at Oxmarket, said: “Oxmarket has two galleries on site that change their exhibitions every two weeks. We have volunteers who would lead the sessions and provide a tour of the exhibitions, showcase interesting points in the building and provide a sketching workshop. The children will be given sketchbooks and pencils and will be given time to sketch on site. There would be absolutely no cost to the local state schools.”

Any teachers or youth organisations that would like to get involved can email Lucia at [email protected]