Secondary school admission figures in Eastbourne

Data shows the number of places on offer each year, the number of first preference applications (1st pref), and the number of first preferences allocated (1st pref given).

Allocation numbers include late applications and preference numbers do not, this is why some allocations numbers are higher than the preference numbers.

Schools are in no particular order.

1. St Catherines College in Priory Road (photo by Jon Rigby) 2021-2022 = 216 places, 287 1st pref, 217 1st pref given 2020-2021 = 216 places, 266 1st prep, 209 1st pref given 2019-2020 = 216 places, 229 1st pref, 209 1st pref given Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth Photo Sales

2. Willingdon Community School (photo by Jon Rigby) 2021-2022 = 200 places, 244 1st pref, 189 1st pref given 2020-2021 = 200 places, 205 1st pref, 186 1st pref given 2019-2020 = 200 places, 198 1st pref, 189 1st pref given Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth Photo Sales

3. Causeway School (Photo by Jon Rigby) 2021-2022 = 189 places, 67 1st pref, 69 1st pref given 2020-2021 = 189 places, 68 1st pref, 71 1st pref given 2019-2020 = 189 places, 87 1st pref, 91 1st pref given Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth Photo Sales

4. Ratton School (photo by Google Maps) 2021-2022 = 243 places, 179 1st pref, 179 1st pref given 2020-2021 = 243 places, 179 1st prep, 170 1st pref given 2019-2020 = 243 places, 193 1st pref, 197 1st pref given Photo Sales