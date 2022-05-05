School admission figures for primary schools across Eastbourne for the last three academic years, according to data from East Sussex County Council. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) SUS-220405-132113001

Primary school admission figures in Eastbourne

Here is a look at the school admission figures for primary schools across Eastbourne for the last three academic years, according to data from East Sussex County Council.

By India Wentworth
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 4:00 pm

Data shows the number of places on offer each year, the number of first preference applications (1st pref), and the number of first preferences allocated (1st pref given).

Allocation numbers include late applications and preference numbers do not, this is why some allocations numbers are higher than the preference numbers.

Schools are in no particular order.

Where there is a figure within brackets next to the places figure, this is the maximum number of pupils that the admission authority will admit. This number will have been agreed with the Local Authority.

1.

St Thomas A Becket Catholic Primary School 2021-2022 = 60 places, 46 1st pref, 49 1st pref given 2021-2020 = 60 places, 54 1st pref, 55 1st pref given 2020-2019 = 60 places, 51 1st pref, 50 1st pref given

2.

Gildredge House (photo by Jon Rigby) 2021-2022 = 60 places, 92 1st pref, 59 1st pref given 2021-2020 = 60 places, 87 1st pref, 59 1st pref given 2020-2019 = 60 places, 102 1st pref, 56 1st pref given

3.

St Andrew’s CofE Infants School (photo by Google Maps) 2021-2022 = 90 places, 73 1st pref, 73 1st pref given 2021-2020 = 90 places, 65 1st pref, 67 1st pref given 2020-2019 = 90 places, 74 1st pref, 73 1st pref given

4.

Tollgate Community Junior School 2021-2022 = 90 places, 91 1st pref, 89 1st pref given 2021-2020 = 90(120) places, 123 1st pref, 118 1st pref given 2020-2019 = 90 places, 96 1st pref, 89 1st pref given

