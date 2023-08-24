Headteacher Ian Straw said many students had achieved pleasing results despite disruptions to their studies by the covid pandemic.

He said: “Once again I am very pleased with the results that our students have achieved this year. The students and their teachers have worked very hard over the past three years, which have been disrupted at various times, such as the effects of the covid pandemic.

“These results really do show the commitment and dedication that the students and staff have shown during this period. It has been well documented in the press about the return to similar grade boundaries to those used before the pandemic, so it is particularly pleasing that this year’s results compare very favourably.

Forst School in Comptons Lane, Horsham. Photo: Google

“As always, it was lovely to see the students as they came into school to collect their results; some looking very nervous beforehand but many showing their jubilation once envelopes had been opened. It was also a joy to see so many members of our Forest Family supporting the students, including family members and school staff.

“We wish the boys well as they continue their journey and we look forward to seeing them thriving and being successful. It is important to acknowledge all the support and hard work from our staff, governors and parents, in addition to the students themselves. I am extremely grateful for all that they do.”

Chairman of the school governors Cliff Purvis added: “This is another year of pleasing results and my congratulations go to all the boys, as well as their parents and the school staff, who have supported them throughout. Once again, results like these can only be achieved through the continued hard work and commitment of the students and staff.”