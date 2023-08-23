A plea for help has gone out from a leading Horsham visitor attraction.

Huxley’s Birds of Prey Centre needs to raise money to help care for its birds and animals and to enable improvement and expansion plans to go ahead.

The centre – within Hilliers Garden Centre in Brighton Road – was founded in 1993 by bird lover Julian Ford who developed it from what was once a dumping site into an award-winning garden and much-loved home for falcons, eagles, hawks, buzzards, owls, vultures – and other animals.

Fellow bird-lover Luke Lloyd took over the centre when Julian died in 2021. “I first came here 21 years ago at the age of 15,” said Luke. “Julian became almost like a father figure.” And now he’s keeping Julian’s legacy and dream alive.

Luke Lloyed with one of the birds at Huxley's Birds of Prey Centre in the grounds of Hilliers garden centre in Brighton Road, Horsham. Photo contributed

But, he says, the centre desperately needs urgent attention and a makeover. He has launched a fundraiser to help. See https://gofund.me/4c0145d0

"Huxley’s is a not for profit organisation, relying on amazing volunteers who give up their time out of love and passion for the amazing animals we have here,” says Luke.

Huxley’s has recently introduced meerkats to its menagerie and hopes to take on more animals, including lemurs and other creatures. It is also planned to introduce a ‘nocturnal room’ with fruit bats and rodents, and a tropical house.

Meerkats have now also made their home at Huxley's. Photo contributed