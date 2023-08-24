A new illuminated shop sign in Horsham town centre has been lambasted for making the historic area ‘look like Blackpool illuminations.’

Others have condemned the sign – on a shop near the bandstand – as being ‘an absolute eyesore’ and ‘looking like landing lights for planes.’

The sign depicts ‘VSmart’ in red letters and is back-lit with bright white lighting, visible day and night. Coloured lighting strips are also on view inside the shop which is not yet open.

Now Horsham District Council has stepped into the furore – and ordered that the sign must be taken down.

The illuminated shop sign in Horsham's Carfax that's been condemned as making the town centre 'look like Blackpool illuminations'. Photo: Sarah Page

It acted after scores of people took to social media criticising the sign and querying how the council had allowed it to be put up.

But the council says it was never asked for permission. A spokesperson said: "We can confirm that the required advertisement consent had not been applied for by the land owner/tenant.“The owners have been advised that the illuminated signage is unauthorised. As the property is within the Horsham Conservation Area any illuminated signage requires advertisement consent, and is controlled to ensure it conserves the character of the Conservation Area.

"The council has requested that the signage is removed with immediate effect.”

The council spoke out after a surge in social media comments with people saying: “It’s awful. Definitely not in keeping, it is an absolute eyesore.”