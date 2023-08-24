BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Uproar as new Horsham shop sign condemned 'like Blackpool illuminations'

A new illuminated shop sign in Horsham town centre has been lambasted for making the historic area ‘look like Blackpool illuminations.’
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 24th Aug 2023, 09:54 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 09:55 BST

Others have condemned the sign – on a shop near the bandstand – as being ‘an absolute eyesore’ and ‘looking like landing lights for planes.’

The sign depicts ‘VSmart’ in red letters and is back-lit with bright white lighting, visible day and night. Coloured lighting strips are also on view inside the shop which is not yet open.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now Horsham District Council has stepped into the furore – and ordered that the sign must be taken down.

The illuminated shop sign in Horsham's Carfax that's been condemned as making the town centre 'look like Blackpool illuminations'. Photo: Sarah PageThe illuminated shop sign in Horsham's Carfax that's been condemned as making the town centre 'look like Blackpool illuminations'. Photo: Sarah Page
The illuminated shop sign in Horsham's Carfax that's been condemned as making the town centre 'look like Blackpool illuminations'. Photo: Sarah Page

It acted after scores of people took to social media criticising the sign and querying how the council had allowed it to be put up.

But the council says it was never asked for permission. A spokesperson said: "We can confirm that the required advertisement consent had not been applied for by the land owner/tenant.“The owners have been advised that the illuminated signage is unauthorised. As the property is within the Horsham Conservation Area any illuminated signage requires advertisement consent, and is controlled to ensure it conserves the character of the Conservation Area.

"The council has requested that the signage is removed with immediate effect.”

Have you read? New action in battle to reopen defunct Horsham to Guildford rail line

Plea for help goes out from leading Horsham visitor attraction

Plans for Horsham retail park with McDonald’s, Lidl, B&Q and Starbucks on public show

The council spoke out after a surge in social media comments with people saying: “It’s awful. Definitely not in keeping, it is an absolute eyesore.”

Another person described it as ‘horrific’ and another: “Totally out of character for the area.” Another person added: “What a terrible sign looks like an amusement arcade.” And: “Looks awful for such a pretty street” and “Like Blackpool illuminations.”

Related topics:BlackpoolHorsham District CouncilStarbucks