150 students and parents from secondary schools and colleges were given behind the scenes access and expert demonstrations from teams at East Surrey Hospital last week.

Students in year nine or above were invited to Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust’s ‘meet the practitioner’ careers event on Wednesday, November 16.

They were able to watch demonstrations from doctors, nurses and therapists in the simulation suite, learn life-saving CPR techniques in ‘restart a heart’ style workshops and attend a range of presentations about different careers in healthcare.

Strategic Education Manager at SASH, Frankie Head said: “We are delighted to have welcomed local students to showcase the varied exciting and rewarding careers within the NHS.

Sussex and Surrey hospital trust inspires students to take up NHS careers

“We’re proud to be one of the region’s biggest employers and we really hope that we have inspired the next generation of healthcare heroes to pursue a career in the NHS.”

Jasmine Rutledge-Hart, 14, from Horley, said: “Everyone was so passionate and it felt like you’d be joining a family. We saw the radiographers, midwives and doctors and they were awe-inspiring!”

The event was delivered together with Surrey Heartlands Health and Care Partnership, and First Community Health and Care, with support from London South Bank University and University of Surrey. Students from 29 schools and colleges attended.

SASH’s aim is to support personal and professional career development through offering of an extensive range of training and development opportunities. When you join SASH, you will attend its ‘MAST Core Induction’ within your first six weeks at the trust.

