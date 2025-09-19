Sussex and Surrey universities ranked in new national guide; Oxford and Cambridge slip out of top three for first time

Universities across Sussex and Surrey have been ranked in new national, and regional, league tables.

The newly-released Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026 marks a dramatic shift in the UK’s academic landscape — with Oxford and Cambridge both falling out of the top three nationally for the first time in the guide's 32-year history.

The University of Surrey has been named third in the South East table and 31st overall.

The University of Sussex remains among the top five best in the South East – and 45th nationally.

The University of Brighton's Elm House building

Sussex’s placement of fifth puts it ahead of its regional neighbours, University of Brighton and University of Chichester, which are ranked 90th and 54th nationally, respectively.

The University of Brighton sits 13th in the regional league, whilst the University of Chichester has been placed in seventh.

Helen Davies, the editor of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide, said: “In a very competitive top ten Durham has climbed two places in a year, which is a significant achievement. In doing so it has outdone both Oxford and Cambridge, helping to push them out of the top three in our league table for the first time in the Good University Guide’s history.

“Its stellar academic performance was boosted this year by improvements in teaching quality, and student experience. Durham also won University of the Year in the North and Northeast 2026 and runner-up University of the Year for Graduate Prospects 2026.

"Competition to get a place at our top-ranked institutions continues to grow, leaving some lower-tariff universities with recruitment challenges. It is exciting to see universities across the UK working to deliver extraordinary medical and technical breakthroughs, lead economic regeneration and inspire.

"New degrees are launching to meet the interests of today’s students and equip the next generation to power industry and progress positive change, such as programmes in electrical and electronic engineering with robotics, and AI and public policy.

“Many more undergraduates are choosing to stay at home and commute. It is why this year we have an award for the top university in each region and the best for scholarships and bursaries.”

The annual guide is widely regarded as one of the most authoritative sources on UK higher education.

It has placed Oxford in joint fourth place nationally, down from its usual top-three position. It was still named the University of the Year in the South East and Medical School of the Year 2026.

Nationally, the London School of Economics retained the top spot, followed by University of St Andrews in second and Durham University in third – which was also named the overall University of the Year 2026.

Despite not being featured among this year’s award winners, the Sussex and Surrey universities continue to play a vital role in the region’s academic and economic life.

The full list of rankings, award winners and subject tables is available in the Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026, which was published online on Friday, September 19. A 96-page print supplement will be included with The Sunday Times on September 21.