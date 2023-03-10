Concerns over children’s safety were discussed during a public meeting at a primary school in Worthing.

Neighbouring residents of Thomas A Becket Junior School in Glebeside Avenue formed an action group to raise safety concerns about the entrance.

Worthing borough councillors John Turley and Dale Overton met with a group of 16 residents in January before attending a public meeting at the school last Thursday (March 2). They were joined by staff, parents, county councillors as well as representatives of West Sussex Highways and Sussex Police.

Mr Overton, of the Gaisford ward, said: “The school has made every effort within their power to keep their pupils safe and encourage active travel. We understand that this may not always be possible for some families but we appeal to those who must drive to park away from Glebeside Avenue and walk the short distance to the school gates.”

Fellow Gaisford ward councillor John Turley said the meeting ‘brought together the right people’ and ‘shows how the school is determined to find a way forward’.

He added: “I applaud the efforts of the school over the years in trying to alleviate the situation, by training its own staff to become cycling instructors and teaching children how to ride scooters safely.

“However, things are made much worse by the inconsiderate and selfish behaviour of a minority of parents while they drop off and pick up their children.

“This, at times, appalling behaviour is compromising child safety and making life a misery for local residents. Some are even blocking roads making it impossible for emergency vehicles for pass through.”

Members of the West Sussex County Council highways team attended the meeting. The council said it would be ‘discussing the road safety concerns’ outside Thomas A Becket and ‘any potential improvement options’.

A spokesperson added: “Dangerous or anti-social driving are police matters and we ask that people report this behaviour to them through Operation Crackdown and ensure they copy their school into any reports so they are kept informed.

“We are aware that Thomas A Becket regularly remind their parents and carers about the importance of safe driving and parking at pick up and drop off. We look forward to working together to create a safer environment for children as they arrive and leave their school.”

The school has long experienced severe traffic issues due to its location at the end of a cut-de-sac.

Mr Overton highlighted concerns that children safety is put at risk when parents drive ‘as close to the school gate as possible’ despite heavy congestion – and then ‘struggling to leave due to the incoming traffic’. This is known to cause queues, ‘dangerous manoeuvres’ such as driving on pavements, as well as ‘increased air pollution’, he said.

