A child has been involved in a collision with a car outside a primary school in Worthing amid concerns over road safety.

The incident was reported outside Thomas A Becket (TAB) Junior School in Glebeside Avenue at 9.15am on Monday (March 13) – 11 days after a meeting at the school involving county councillors and police officers to discuss possible safety measures.

Sussex Police confirmed that it was a ‘minor collision’, adding: ”Police are not appealing for any further information in connection with this incident.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after neighbouring residents of the school formed an action group to raise safety concerns about the entrance. Worthing borough councillors John Turley and Dale Overton met with a group of 16 residents in January before attending a public meeting at the school last Thursday (March 2). They were joined by staff, parents, county councillors as well as representatives of West Sussex Highways and Sussex Police.

Sussex Police confirmed that it was a ‘minor collision’, adding: ”Police are not appealing for any further information in connection with this incident.”

Following the collision, Mr Overton called on the county council to provide a crossing warden at both TAB and Worthing High ‘immediately’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “It is atrocious that after all the school's years of campaigning it has finally come to this.”

Fellow Gaisford Ward councillor Mr Turley said the incident ‘could have been much worse’, adding: “The school, parents and local residents have been expressing concerns about child safety here for too long and decisive action must now be taken.”

Mayor of Worthing, Henna Chowdhury – also a councillor for Gaisford Ward – said: “I am very concerned to hear of this and have asked for urgent consideration to be given to adding TAB to the School Streets Scheme. I have also asked that in the meantime urgent action is taken to comply with the fire service’s recommendation that the road is closed to non-residents at dropping off and picking up times.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collision comes after neighbouring residents of the school formed an action group to raise safety concerns about the entrance

Beccy Cooper, leader of Worthing Borough Council and Labour councillor for Marine Ward, said she will ‘give my full support to any measures required to ensure pupils' safety’.

She added: “I am very sorry to hear about this incident. As the jurisdiction for this work lies primarily with our colleagues at county, I'm very happy to work with them to move this forward as quickly as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to the meeting earlier this month, West Sussex County Council said it would be ‘discussing the road safety concerns’ outside Thomas A Becket and ‘any potential improvement options’.

A spokesperson added: “Dangerous or anti-social driving are police matters and we ask that people report this behaviour to them through Operation Crackdown and ensure they copy their school into any reports so they are kept informed.

“We are aware that Thomas A Becket regularly remind their parents and carers about the importance of safe driving and parking at pick up and drop off. We look forward to working together to create a safer environment for children as they arrive and leave their school.”

Have you read?: TV celebrity and Castle Goring owner Lady C launches couture wedding attire for dogs

Advertisement Hide Ad