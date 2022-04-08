Unique project sees Amberley School create an imaginative outdoor area for pupils

The innovative, sculptural structure and play area was funded entirely by the school’s supportive parent-teacher association and led by Two Circles Design, award-winning, Slindon-based artists Mark and Rebecca Ford.

Two Circles Design works in education and art settings to create beautiful and unique structures from natural materials and draw on ancient traditions and techniques of willow craft and woodland conservation.

The project, which involved the entire school, was launched in July last year when Mark and Rebecca discussed organic architecture with pupils at assembly. Each class was given time to generate design ideas based on natural forms, such as seeds, nests or the microscopic world, and participated in design workshops led by the Two Circles couple.

Amberley School pupils celebrate the opening of The Seedling

The pupil-led School Council and Eco-Council considered the various ideas and produced a final, integrated design, which was translated into a buildable structure with a meandering turfed roof, planted with spring bulbs.

The children came up with a long list of imaginative names for the structure, with ‘The Seedling’ voted as the winning choice.

Explained Mark Ford: “It’s really important for young designers to discover that something in their imagination can be translated into an actual three-dimensional building.

“This free-standing structure is constructed from locally sourced hazel and birch poles and clad with individually made wooden leaf/feather-shaped shingles. It has a curved seating area for an entire class to have outdoor lessons.”

Mark Ford cuts the ribbon at Amberley School

He added: “I’ve really enjoyed working with Amberley School on this unique project.”

Mrs Lizzie Martin, Executive Headteacher of the Arun Villages Federation, of which Amberley C of E Primary School is a member said: “The magnificent contribution by the Friends of Amberley School Association has funded the design and installation of The Seedling, which adds to our beautiful Nature Space, dedicated Forest School area and extensive grounds to give the school the very best outdoor learning facility in Sussex.