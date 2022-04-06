Concerns over ‘dangerous’ flooding on Pulborough road

They say that the flooding on the A283 at its junction with Broomers Hill Lane near the White Horse pub has been going on for months.

And they are now calling for action.

Christine Lindsay, who lives nearby, said that water was continually flowing onto the edge of the road even when there had been no rain for some time.

Christine Lindsay who is concerned about a continuous flood in the road, now causing potholes at Pulborough. Pic S Robards SR2204062 SUS-220604-102743001

“It’s been like this for months and months and it needs sorting out because it’s dangerous,” she said.

She added that when it did rain “a huge pool of water appears on the road making it difficult for traffic to get through.”

And she said that it had become even more hazardous recently during cold weather when the water froze and turned to ice.

She said she thought the water was leaking from a bank in Broomers Hill Lane and then flowing down into the road “where it seems to merge with more water emitting from elsewhere leaving pools of water and large pot holes on the actual road surface.”

Pulborough residents say the flooding has gone on for months and is dangerous. Pic S Robards SR2204062 SUS-220604-102719001

A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council, responsible for highways: “There is a suspected Southern Water sluice valve leak on Broomers Hill Lane that is impacting an area of road surface, which had already been identified for repair, in Marehill Road.

“Our intention is to carry out a permanent repair to the carriageway once the water flow has been stemmed.”

A spokesperson for Southern Water said: “We attended a section on the A283 on 24 March and returned on 25 March after concerns over flooding.

“Valves and stop taps in the area were inspected and no issues were found, the water had subsided during the time, and so it is believed to be high ground water.”