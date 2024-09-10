West Sussex school celebrates historic GCSE results
With the school's recent expansion up to GCSE, pupil numbers have grown significantly and this year's exam success will be widely celebrated by the whole community.
The average number of GCSEs gained was 8.4 with most achieving a Microsoft qualification as well and studying for their Great Ballard Diploma, equipping them with invaluable skills for life. Almost all students met their target grades, with a number exceeding them by as much as two or three grades (based on their baseline assessment).
Amongst these, 100% of English language students achieved grade 9-4, with Maths (89%) and Triple Science (90%) not far behind. Other subjects where students were particularly successful were Statistics, Drama and Spanish, where 100% of grades were awarded at 9-4.
There were many success stories elsewhere, not least in Year 10 where 100% of all students who took their project qualifications this year passed them, boding well for future successes.
Head, Matt King, said: "We couldn't be prouder of this group of pupils. They joined us from diverse schools and with many different stories. A number of them had struggled in previous settings and so to see the journey they have come on is truly remarkable.
"They leave us as confident and resilient young people, whom, I have no doubt will go on to achieve great things. Their results and personal development are such a tribute to our fantastic community here, who have championed them all the way."
