Tensions were high during a meeting between parents and county council officials to discuss the future of schoolchildren in Adur.

Dozens of Shoreham primary pupils were not offered a place at any of their three preferred schools for the upcoming school year, with more than 2,000 people signing a petition.

The problem is set to be even worse next year with concerned parents fearing for the future.

After issuing a written apology, West Sussex County Council leaders attended a meeting at the Shoreham Centre on Tuesday evening (June 20).

Parents in Shoreham staged a protest march after dozens of primary pupils were not offered a place at any of their three preferred schools. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Paul Marshall, leader of West Sussex County Council; Lucy Butler, director for children, young people and learning; Graham Olway, head of service for organisation and planning and Paul Wagstaff, director of education and skills sat on a panel alongside campaign leaders Jade Sowa, Amy Boyse and Alastair Reid.

Jade and Amy were among the ‘angry, shocked and upset’ parents demanding the county council reverses the decision in March to send dozens of Shoreham-based children to St Andrew’s CE High School, in Sackville Road, Worthing – situated miles away from any of the pupils’ homes.

Addressing the audience, Amy said: "This is the first time we've had all the key players in the room together. Everyone wants the same outcome for our children. We've accepted nothing can be done for our children but we want to ensure something is done for future children. We want no more broken promises.”

Jade described the situation as a ‘crisis’, adding: “There are more children in Adur than there are places. There are 55 children who didn’t get any of their preferences.”

Parent Jade Sowa described the situation as a ‘crisis’, adding: “There are more children in Adur than there are places. There are 55 children who didn’t get any of their preferences.” Photo: Adam Tinworth

Lucy Butler, who has been in post since 2020, revealed ominously during the meeting that the current situation is likely to last for at least another five years.

She said: "It’s important to recognise the past. We are really sorry we are in the position we are in. Admissions are more complicated than any of us think. I am willing to explore options but don't have any today."

Also present were the principals of Shoreham Academy – Jim Coupe – and The Sir Robert Woodard Academy – Kieran Scanlon.

Parents with children in year five were told there will be 35 fewer places between the two schools next year.

Paul Marshall, leader of West Sussex County Council, said it was 'painful to hear' reports from 2018 repeating the same issues faced today. Photo: Sussex World

Both headteachers revealed they were open to talks to expand their academy but only if it was properly funded at county level and would not affect the children currently at the school. In the case of Shoreham Academy, the whole site would need to be closed for a full restructuring process.

Parents were warned not to get their hopes up due to the complexities involved. The council officials said they hoped to have an update by October.

Angry parents remonstrated with the council officials, telling them they have had six years to find a solution and still don’t have one.

Mr Marshall said it was 'painful to hear' reports from 2018 repeating the same issues faced today. He added: “We failed to put that education provision into place for you to give you those choices. We have set aside funding if opportunity comes. It's disappointing to see same narratives depicted year after year.

Graham Olway (pictured, centre) said ‘this isn't going to be easy to solve’ but the council ‘wants to make sure parents are more informed’. Photo: Sussex World

“It was a shock to see such a big cohort being asked to go to a school elsewhere.”

Mr Olway said ‘this isn't going to be easy to solve’ but the council ‘wants to make sure parents are more informed’.

“We haven't got it right but we are working to find a better solution going forward,” he said. “I don't want to give false hope.

“Discussions will continue with both Shoreham schools to explore if additional places can be offered. We are not expecting the schools to agree to taking extra pupils above their planned admission numbers.”

Responding to concerns over the scale of new housing in the area – and whether a new school would be built as a result – Mr Olway said: “Our expectation is that there is not a need for an additional secondary school."

That answer sparked sarcastic laughter and audible frustration among parents – which was added to when it was suggested they should visit schools as far away as Storrington and Brighton.

Leading the meeting was Alastair Reid, a parent and chair of governors at Swiss Gardens since 2017. Photo: Sussex World

Joss Loader, vice chairman of Adur District Council, spoke passionately at the meeting – demanding to know if travel costs would be funded by the county council.

She said: “We have got a cost of living crisis but we are seriously expecting parents to send their children to another county.”

Tamsin Haskins, a governor for mental health and wellbeing at Swiss Gardens, said: "After the pandemic, we need to focus on our children's mental health and wellbeing right now. It's unacceptable to say look elsewhere.”

Angry parents remonstrated with the council officials, telling them they have had six years to find a solution and still don’t have one. Photo: Sussex World