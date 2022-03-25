Woodlands Meed’s careers fair provides opportunities for young people with SEND

The event was organised by The Meed’s Job Club (MJC), which delivers the Woodlands Meed’s Career Programme.

It formed part of their initiatives to help prepare students and young people for work placements, as well as deliver a programme of learning and working with employers and external partners.

The event brought together Sussex employers, day and transitional services and further education providers.

Woodlands Meed’s Careers and Transition Fair 2022.

“All the exhibitors were passionate about recognising the potential of people with SEND in the world of work and the value of giving young people an opportunity to make a valued contribution to society,” said a spokesperson for the special needs school.

They said: “Woodlands Meed students from Key Stage 3 to Key Stage 5 visited throughout the day, along with SEND students from other local School including St Pauls, Warden Park, Burgess Hill Academy and St Mary’s School and sixth Form College in Bexhill.

“Parents and staff were invited to visit the event in the afternoon along with other young people with SEND from different provisions locally to share the positive impact of this event beyond just those at Woodlands Meed.”

Those who attended said the event was a success and that it was valuable in giving young people a chance to gain an insight into work possibilities and future opportunities.

One exhibitor said: “The students were great and many were very curious and it was great to be able to inspire young minds.”

One student said: “It was good and I got to see how many different options there were for me.”

The MJC aims to support local businesses to become more inclusive while enabling students to reach their full potential.

An MJC spokesperson said: “We are keen to talk with any businesses who may be interested in providing a small group of students with work experience opportunities such as a visit to their premises/workshop for a tour, coming to college to talk about your job/business or offering formal work experience.”

Woodlands Meed is a generic special needs school and college and students have a broad range of special needs and disabilities.

Mid Sussex MP Mims Davis, DWP Youth Employment Minister, will open the next MJC Business Networking event at Woodlands Meed College in May.

Email [email protected] to find out more.