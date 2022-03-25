Sussex singer Dame Vera Lynn celebrated at Westminster Abbey service

The event was for Dame Vera’s family and friends, as well as her charity connections, military personnel and members of the public who applied for tickets.

Stars at the event included Sir Tim Rice, Katherine Jenkins OBE, Alan Titchmarsh MBE, Bonnie Langford, Baroness Floella Benjamin and Jonathan Dimbleby, as well as Dame Vera’s daughter Virginia Lewis-Jones.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Forces’ Sweetheart, who was a Ditchling resident, passed away in June 2020 at age 103 and is famous for her uplifting performances during the Second World War.

Dame Vera Lynn at home in Ditchling in 2014. Picture: Steve Robards.

Carola Godman Irvine, a West Sussex Gazette columnist and friend of Dame Vera who attended the service, said: “The admiration, praise and sincere ‘thank you’ from all the many tributes to this remarkable lady were genuine, tender, and true.”

“She was clearly not just a national treasure but an international paragon, a one off,” she said.

Carola said sitting in Westminster Abbey among the congregation, including people representing Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Princess Royal, was humbling.

“I sincerely hope the reason for our presence, Dame Vera Lynn, heard the tributes, love and joy we all felt for her, and a long life well lived,” she said.

She added: “Dame Vera’s life was exceptional as was her talent.

“Her voice, crystal clear, and her stardust shone wherever she performed whether in the jungles of Burma, for Her Majesty The Queen, or the London Palladium.”

Dame Vera Lynn is best known for her 1939 recording of the song ‘We’ll Meet Again’ and Carola said that many charities have benefitted from Dame Vera Lynn’s work and patronage.

She was made a dame in 1975 and became a companion of honour in 2016.

The service last Sunday was conducted by the Dean of Westminster, the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle.

Katie Ashby and the D-Day Darlings performed ‘The White Cliffs of Dover’ and Katherine Jenkins closed the service with ‘We’ll Meet Again’.

There is currently a fundraising campaign for a permanent memorial to the singer on the The White Cliffs of Dover.

Visit dameveralynnmemorialstatue.co.uk to find out more.