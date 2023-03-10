Work programme inspires Crawley secondary school students to reach their potential

Crawley secondary school students explored their career aspirations.

Thomas Bennett Community College and LoveLocalJobs Foundation C.I.C. joined forces in a collaboration project to provide Year 9 students with future career aspirations, boost their confidence, employability skills and wellbeing.

The Dare to Dream Programme, an inspirational initiative, has been created by the LoveLocalJobs Foundation C.I.C. and will be delivered to our students over four sessions this academic year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme includes multiple interactions including inspirational assemblies, further workshops, mentoring sessions and a workplace visit to Gatwick Airport.

Thomas Bennett Community College students

Head of school, Emer Lesova said: “Our students are at the heart of all that we do and it is fantastic that we are able to provide them with opportunities such as the Dare to Dream project. We believe that enrichment programmes such as this one will prepare them well for their future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Careers Lead and Assistant Headteacher, Jon Luck said: “The students enjoy having Jack deliver a powerful assembly where he shares his own struggles and experiences as a teenager and we believe that such a motivational person will have an impact on their future choices and career aspirations. We are also very keen to support local businesses such as Gatwick Airport so it’s important to inform our students about their employment possibilities.”

Commercial Operations Manager at Gatwick, Lauren McDaniel said: “I was really excited to be part of this programme! Having grown up in the local area and joined Gatwick when I was 18.

“I felt I could offer some relevant advice and experience to the students at Thomas Bennett Community College. It’s been wonderful to hear about the ambitions of this group of young people, as well as the challenges they face. I hope that I can contribute in a positive way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work programme inspires Crawley secondary school students to reach their potential

This careers initiative is one of many that the school is currently undertaking - other high profile links with businesses locally have been made through Virgin Atlantic, Thales and Brighton University, each aimed at different year groups of students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad