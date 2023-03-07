Crawley pension company donates specialist wheelchairs to rugby team - video

A pension company from Crawley has donated sports equipment to help Crawley Jets Wheelchair Rugby Club continue to train.

West Sussex organisation, People’s Partnership, has donated vital sports equipment to Crawley Jets Wheelchair Rugby Club, enabling it to develop its squad.

The not-for-profit pension provider has donated six new specialist wheelchairs to the Jets, worth almost £20,000.

Supported by Crawley Rugby Football Club, the Jets were formed in 2019 and compete in the Great Britain Wheelchair Rugby (GBWR) 5s league each summer along with friendly and development festivals. The group train weekly at the K2 Leisure Centre and are looking to recruit new players.

Crawley Jets and representatives from People's Partnership

As a result of People’s Partnership’s donation, the Jets now have 10 adapted wheelchairs, which means they’re able to remain competitive.

The wheelchairs were officially presented to the club on Monday evening (March 6) by Patrick Heath-Lay, Chief Executive of People’s Partnership, which provides The People’s Pension to more than six million people across the country.

Patrick said: “As a local Crawley-based organisation, with deep roots in our community, we are delighted that we have been able to support the Crawley Jets Wheelchair Rugby Club.

“Enabling the club to buy its new chairs will support them to raising its profile, expanding its team and making the sport even more accessible to people in the local community. This resonates strongly with our purpose and values as a company to make a difference for people.”

Manager of the Crawley Jets, Mark Keeley said: “We’re hugely grateful to People’s Partnership, as its donation means our players are not only able to train regularly but can also continue to compete against other teams across the whole of the UK.

“Everybody involved with the Jets are volunteers, meaning the support of great local businesses such as People’s Partnership is vital if we are to continue serving our community.”

People’s Partnership is a profit-for-people organisation. It provides The People’s Pension, a leading workplace pension scheme, serving more than six million pension savers across the UK, and manages £20bn in assets.

