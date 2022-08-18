The Littlehampton Academy A-level students praised for excellent achievements

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students celebrate excellent achievements in A-Level and BTEC Level 3

Among the many individual successes, Robert Kenny achieved an A grade in Psychology alongside a Distinction* in BTEC Computing and a Distinction in BTEC Media. He is off to study computer science at the University of Sussex.

Notable other successes included Georgia Slade, who achieved AAD and is off to Bath Spa University to study creative media, while Mufaro Muradzvi achieved A*D Merit and is going to Bournemouth to study adult nursing.Chantell Richardson, Ella Alchin-Gilbertson and Libby Small all achieved BBB and a special mention was given to Gavin Clayton, who achieved BC alongside a Distinction and is off to study sociology at the University of Sussex.

Sadie Edmunds-Morris achieved Distinction* BC and is going to study early childhood studies at the University of Chichester.

The school said this cohort had to face the biggest educational challenges imaginable, having seen their GCSE and A-level experiences significantly impacted by the pandemic, and had to overcome many hurdles while preparing for the first set of public examinations they had ever sat.

Morgan Thomas, principal, said: "Our current year-13s are the students who first had their GCSEs cancelled in 2020 and were the first to sit formal exams this summer. To say they have faced significant disruption and upheaval is an understatement.

"Despite this, they have risen to the challenge and were keen to show just how amazing they all are. They have succeeded in doing exactly that. We are extremely proud of our students and their achievements.

"They now leave our doors for bright futures in higher education, apprenticeships and employment and we wish them every success in their future endeavours.

"I would also like to thank my colleagues who have walked alongside our young people every step of the way, and our parents and carers for their unwavering support.”

Matt Sealby, director of learning for Key Stage 5, added: "I am incredibly proud of each and every one of the students who have received their results today.

"Despite the numerous challenges they have faced over the past two-and-a-half years, our students have worked tirelessly throughout and thoroughly deserve their results.

"Nobody will ever be able to truly measure the impact of the pandemic on the young people and all I can do is to thank the students for the incredible amount of effort and determination they have demonstrated during their time at TLA. We wish all of our students the very best for their next steps.”