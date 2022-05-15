Pupils and teachers wanting to park at the campus now have to pay a fee of 50p a day.

Paul Riley, principal at Worthing College, said the decision was made to 'ensure consistency' across the Chichester College Group.

He said: "Currently we make a small charge at all our other campuses and offer a range of easy and convenient ways of paying for parking.

"We have now introduced the same parking policy at our Worthing College campus to ensure consistency across the Chichester College Group.

"Any income generated from parking is re-invested into the college estates through the purchase of electric college vehicles and installation of charging points at all campuses.

"The income will continue to provide a sustainable method in supporting our environmental targets and priorities.”

People across Sussex are feeling the hit of a 30-year high cost of living.

Energy, fuel and food prices continued to soar and retailers reined in seasonal discounts, leaving many households struggling to cover soaring food and energy costs and a rise in national insurance.

A parent, who asked to remain anonymous, said the college's introduction of parking charges was 'diabolical' when put 'on top of all other things going up', referencing the Cost of Living crisis.

"Worthing College is in the middle of nowhere," they said. "They stopped the bus services there as well so it doesn't make it easy for anyone."

