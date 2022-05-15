An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a flat on Chatham Road in Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

'Severe' fire breaks out at Worthing flat - In pictures

A man has been rescued from a flat fire in Worthing.

By Sam Morton
Sunday, 15th May 2022, 11:18 am

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were alerted to a fire at a flat on Chatham Road in Worthing at 4.20am today (Sunday, May 15).

Three crews from Worthing and one from Shoreham were sent to the scene.

Steve Buchanan-Lee, GM operational training and development for the West Sussex fire service, took to Twitter to praise the firefighters' 'great life-saving work'.

He said crews had 'key support' from the South East Coast Ambulance Service and Sussex Police.

He wrote: "One male rescued from severe fire on first floor [and] all other persons accounted for.

"Full investigation now underway."

Have you read?: Beach-goers enjoy the sun in Worthing on warmest day of the year- In pictures

Driver arrested on A27 between Arundel and Worthing after 'multiple calls'

Sun shines as HMS Shoreham bids farewell after 20-year-career - See the 'wonderful turnout' in pictures

1.

An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a flat on Chatham Road in Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo Sales

2.

An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a flat on Chatham Road in Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo Sales

3.

An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a flat on Chatham Road in Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo Sales

4.

An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a flat on Chatham Road in Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo Sales
West Sussex Fire and Rescue ServiceA27South East Coast Ambulance Service
Next Page
Page 1 of 2