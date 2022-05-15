West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were alerted to a fire at a flat on Chatham Road in Worthing at 4.20am today (Sunday, May 15).

Three crews from Worthing and one from Shoreham were sent to the scene.

Steve Buchanan-Lee, GM operational training and development for the West Sussex fire service, took to Twitter to praise the firefighters' 'great life-saving work'.

He said crews had 'key support' from the South East Coast Ambulance Service and Sussex Police.

He wrote: "One male rescued from severe fire on first floor [and] all other persons accounted for.

"Full investigation now underway."

1. An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a flat on Chatham Road in Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales

