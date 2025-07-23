Worthing, Littlehampton, Shoreham and Lancing primary school leavers 2025 – in 41 pictures

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean

Editor/Content editor/Columnist

Published 23rd Jul 2025, 09:35 BST
It’s an emotional time for children, teachers and their parents and carers.

Year six pupils across Worthing, Littlehampton, Shoreham, Sompting and Lancing are saying goodbye to their primary schools before starting at their secondary schools in September. To celebrate, we produced a special supplement in the Worthing Herald and Littlehampton Gazette last week showing classes from some our primary schools.

And here are those pictures in a special online gallery (these are all the schools who opted to take part).

You can see the 2024 school leavers gallery here.

You can see the 2024 new school starters gallery here.

Goring CE Primary School, Hawk class

1. Year six leavers

Goring CE Primary School, Hawk class Photo: Contributed

Goring CE Primary School, Eagle class

2. Year six leavers

Goring CE Primary School, Eagle class Photo: Cntributed

Broadwater CE Primary School, Worthing, Kestrel class

3. Year six leavers

Broadwater CE Primary School, Worthing, Kestrel class Photo: Contributed

Broadwater CE Primary School, Worthing, Falcon class

4. Year six leavers

Broadwater CE Primary School, Worthing, Falcon class Photo: Contributed

