Year six pupils across Worthing, Littlehampton, Shoreham, Sompting and Lancing are saying goodbye to their primary schools before starting at their secondary schools in September. To celebrate, we produced a special supplement in the Worthing Herald and Littlehampton Gazette last week showing classes from some our primary schools.

And here are those pictures in a special online gallery (these are all the schools who opted to take part).

You can see the 2024 school leavers gallery here.

You can see the 2024 new school starters gallery here.

1 . Year six leavers Goring CE Primary School, Hawk class Photo: Contributed

2 . Year six leavers Goring CE Primary School, Eagle class Photo: Cntributed

3 . Year six leavers Broadwater CE Primary School, Worthing, Kestrel class Photo: Contributed

4 . Year six leavers Broadwater CE Primary School, Worthing, Falcon class Photo: Contributed