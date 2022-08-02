The store's community champion, Joanne Easey, has organised the two-day school uniform event in the café at the store in Newland Street.

She said: "I really hope we can help as many families as possible. This year is going to be so hard for parents needing uniform. As a mum who works full time and is on her knees looking at the prices, I can't imagine how parents are feeling this summer.

"Please don't struggle. Our amazing customers have donated so many items to help others. If you have uniform that can help others, bring it along to swap. If we don't have the uniform you require, we can put you in touch with others who can help."

Morrisons in Newland Street, Worthing

The school uniform event will be held on Friday, August 5, and Saturday, August 6, from 12pm to 3pm.