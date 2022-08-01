Award-winning retired police officer joins Sussex Clubs for Young People as president

An award-winning retired police officer has joined Sussex Clubs for Young People has its new president as the charity looks ahead to the future.

By Elaine Hammond
Monday, 1st August 2022, 3:50 pm
Updated Monday, 1st August 2022, 3:50 pm

The Worthing-based charitable organisation provides youth clubs, training and activities for young people across West Sussex, East Sussex and Brighton and Hove.

Sir John Smith, who retired in the 1990s as Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, has agreed to become the new president. He was awarded the Queen's Police Medal (QPM) in the 1986 New Year Honours.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

He said: "I am delighted to be associated with Sussex Clubs for Young People and will support their work in any way I can. Young people need a lot of help and encouragement in order to fulfil their potential and this is what our organisation is good at doing."

Sir John Smith, who retired in the 1990s as Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, has agreed to become the new president of Sussex Clubs for Young People

Read More

Read More
Love story surprises Worthing care home as couple aged 92 and 80 prepare for the...

Also in the news: See 27 pictures from Worthing Bus Rally 2022 including Best in Show – awarded for the first time

See also: Worthing-based band youngest winners in 30 years of Horsham Battle of the Bands 2022

Peter Gooch, chairman, said the charity, like most others, had a difficult time over the past two years during the pandemic but it was confident of a bright future.

He added: "The vibrant board of directors is confident that Chris Cook, our chief executive, and our wonderful staff will take the charity forward and create many opportunities for young people over the next two to three years.

"Currently there are some 150 or so youth clubs in East and West Sussex and Brighton and Hove that are affiliated and use the training courses and events to enhance the lives of many young people."

John SmithEast SussexHoveBrighton