Award-winning retired police officer joins Sussex Clubs for Young People as president

The Worthing-based charitable organisation provides youth clubs, training and activities for young people across West Sussex, East Sussex and Brighton and Hove.

Sir John Smith, who retired in the 1990s as Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, has agreed to become the new president. He was awarded the Queen's Police Medal (QPM) in the 1986 New Year Honours.

He said: "I am delighted to be associated with Sussex Clubs for Young People and will support their work in any way I can. Young people need a lot of help and encouragement in order to fulfil their potential and this is what our organisation is good at doing."

Peter Gooch, chairman, said the charity, like most others, had a difficult time over the past two years during the pandemic but it was confident of a bright future.

He added: "The vibrant board of directors is confident that Chris Cook, our chief executive, and our wonderful staff will take the charity forward and create many opportunities for young people over the next two to three years.