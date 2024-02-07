Worthing primary school becomes an academy
The school, based in Poplar Road, Durrington, supports 150 pupils and 27 staff and is the ninth addition to the trust’s network of South Coast schools.
As part of the conversion, Hawthorns has been able to extend its Early Years provision with Little Owls Nursery and the Primary School becoming a single organisation for pupils aged between two and 11.
After first approaching Schoolsworks in 2020, Hawthorns worked with the Trust in 2022 as an Associate Member, to gain an understanding of the benefits of being part of a multi-academy trust.
Schoolsworks’ Associate membership scheme offers single academies and maintained schools the opportunity to join the Trust for a term to explore what life is like as part of a MAT.
A consultation with Hawthorn’s staff, governors and families then followed before the conversion process began last year.
Schoolsworks says its core aim is to create small hubs of schools which work closely together to collaborate, share best practice and improve outcomes for children.
Cathy Williams, Schoolsworks chief executive, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming the Hawthorns community to our family of schools, especially after such a long relationship with the team as they explored their options for academisation.
"It’s also wonderful to be welcoming back Wendy Lawson as one of our heads after she first worked with us when she was on secondment as a temporary headteacher at Downsbrook before they joined Schoolsworks.”
Wendy Lawson, head teacher at Hawthorns Primary School, added: “It’s hugely exciting to be joining such a great group of people.
"Behind the scenes our team has enjoyed getting involved with various partnerships across Schoolsworks, enabling our staff to work together with their new extended network of colleagues to strengthen, develop and share best practice for the benefit of our children.
"We are very much looking forward to our future as a member of the Schoolsworks family.”