BREAKING

Worthing primary school becomes an academy

​​Hawthorns Primary School has joined Schoolsworks Academy Trust, following the completion of its conversion to an academy.
Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 7th Feb 2024, 14:15 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The school, based in Poplar Road, Durrington, supports 150 pupils and 27 staff and is the ninth addition to the trust’s network of South Coast schools.

As part of the conversion, Hawthorns has been able to extend its Early Years provision with Little Owls Nursery and the Primary School becoming a single organisation for pupils aged between two and 11.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After first approaching Schoolsworks in 2020, Hawthorns worked with the Trust in 2022 as an Associate Member, to gain an understanding of the benefits of being part of a multi-academy trust.

Most Popular
Wendy Lawson, Headteacher at Hawthorns with Cathy Williams, CEO of Schoolsworks Academy Trust, Karen Ashworth, Chair of the School Community Council and Norman Rose, Chair of the Board of Trustees at Schoolsworks. Picture: HawthornsWendy Lawson, Headteacher at Hawthorns with Cathy Williams, CEO of Schoolsworks Academy Trust, Karen Ashworth, Chair of the School Community Council and Norman Rose, Chair of the Board of Trustees at Schoolsworks. Picture: Hawthorns
Wendy Lawson, Headteacher at Hawthorns with Cathy Williams, CEO of Schoolsworks Academy Trust, Karen Ashworth, Chair of the School Community Council and Norman Rose, Chair of the Board of Trustees at Schoolsworks. Picture: Hawthorns

HAVE YOU READ? Inside the popular Worthing cocktail bar that's won an award for stunning design

Schoolsworks’ Associate membership scheme offers single academies and maintained schools the opportunity to join the Trust for a term to explore what life is like as part of a MAT.

A consultation with Hawthorn’s staff, governors and families then followed before the conversion process began last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Schoolsworks says its core aim is to create small hubs of schools which work closely together to collaborate, share best practice and improve outcomes for children.

Cathy Williams, Schoolsworks chief executive, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming the Hawthorns community to our family of schools, especially after such a long relationship with the team as they explored their options for academisation.

"It’s also wonderful to be welcoming back Wendy Lawson as one of our heads after she first worked with us when she was on secondment as a temporary headteacher at Downsbrook before they joined Schoolsworks.”

MORE STORIES: Nativities 2023: Photos of school Christmas shows from Worthing, Littlehampton and Shoreham

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Broadwater Primary Ofsted report – ‘This is a truly inclusive school’

Wendy Lawson, head teacher at Hawthorns Primary School, added: “It’s hugely exciting to be joining such a great group of people.

"Behind the scenes our team has enjoyed getting involved with various partnerships across Schoolsworks, enabling our staff to work together with their new extended network of colleagues to strengthen, develop and share best practice for the benefit of our children.

"We are very much looking forward to our future as a member of the Schoolsworks family.”