Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The school, based in Poplar Road, Durrington, supports 150 pupils and 27 staff and is the ninth addition to the trust’s network of South Coast schools.

As part of the conversion, Hawthorns has been able to extend its Early Years provision with Little Owls Nursery and the Primary School becoming a single organisation for pupils aged between two and 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After first approaching Schoolsworks in 2020, Hawthorns worked with the Trust in 2022 as an Associate Member, to gain an understanding of the benefits of being part of a multi-academy trust.

Wendy Lawson, Headteacher at Hawthorns with Cathy Williams, CEO of Schoolsworks Academy Trust, Karen Ashworth, Chair of the School Community Council and Norman Rose, Chair of the Board of Trustees at Schoolsworks. Picture: Hawthorns

HAVE YOU READ? Inside the popular Worthing cocktail bar that's won an award for stunning design

Schoolsworks’ Associate membership scheme offers single academies and maintained schools the opportunity to join the Trust for a term to explore what life is like as part of a MAT.

A consultation with Hawthorn’s staff, governors and families then followed before the conversion process began last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schoolsworks says its core aim is to create small hubs of schools which work closely together to collaborate, share best practice and improve outcomes for children.

Cathy Williams, Schoolsworks chief executive, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming the Hawthorns community to our family of schools, especially after such a long relationship with the team as they explored their options for academisation.

"It’s also wonderful to be welcoming back Wendy Lawson as one of our heads after she first worked with us when she was on secondment as a temporary headteacher at Downsbrook before they joined Schoolsworks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wendy Lawson, head teacher at Hawthorns Primary School, added: “It’s hugely exciting to be joining such a great group of people.

"Behind the scenes our team has enjoyed getting involved with various partnerships across Schoolsworks, enabling our staff to work together with their new extended network of colleagues to strengthen, develop and share best practice for the benefit of our children.