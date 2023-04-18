Edit Account-Sign Out
Worthing school chosen for pilot scheme to improve road safety after child involved in collision

A Worthing primary school is now part of a pilot council scheme aimed at improving road safety after a collision involving a child.

By Sam Morton
Published 18th Apr 2023, 17:53 BST

A schoolboy suffered minor injuries after a collision outside Thomas A Becket (TAB) Junior School in Glebeside Avenue at 9.15am on Monday, March 13 – 11 days after a meeting at the school involving county councillors and police officers to discuss possible safety measures.

The school has now been included in West Sussex County Council’s Safe School pilot scheme – which could see improvements made to improve road safety.

Headteacher Becky Linford said: “We are very excited to be chosen to be part of the pilot scheme, and we hope that by working together we can ensure a safer environment for our local community and the children traveling to and from school.”

Worthing borough councillors John Turley and Dale Overton met with a group of 16 residents in Glebeside Avenue to discuss road safety for local schoolchildren.Worthing borough councillors John Turley and Dale Overton met with a group of 16 residents in Glebeside Avenue to discuss road safety for local schoolchildren.
The collision came after neighbouring residents of the school formed an action group to raise safety concerns about the entrance.

Worthing borough councillors John Turley and Dale Overton met with a group of 16 residents in January before attending the public meeting at the school. They were joined by staff, parents, county councillors as well as representatives of West Sussex Highways and Sussex Police.

Beccy Cooper, leader of Worthing Borough Council and Labour councillor for Marine Ward, said she was ‘very pleased’ to see the school included in the new council scheme.

"I was dismayed, like so many local parents, to hear of the accident outside the school and it is clear that measures need to be taken to ensure that this does not happen again,” she said.

Thomas A Becket Junior School, Worthing. Photo: Derek Martin Photography and ArtThomas A Becket Junior School, Worthing. Photo: Derek Martin Photography and Art
"School safety is a serious issue for many of our Worthing schools - by demonstrating that it is possible to have safe school entrances for our children in TAB and West Park Primaries, we will then be able to make the case for schools across the town.

"Alongside this initiative, we will be working hard to make walking and cycling to school the safe, easy, normal option. This will have the benefit of reducing traffic, improving the health of our children and protecting our environment."

Councillor Overton said he was ‘hugely relieved’ that the county council has now ‘taken some positive action’, adding: “I wish to congratulate the school, parents and residents on their tireless campaign to keep children safe.”

Fellow Gaisford Ward councillor Mr Turley said: "This is very good news for the school and offers real hope that the safety concerns around the school gates will finally be addressed. Local residents will also be pleased having experienced chaos and poor behaviour of some motorists for many years."

The county council said its Safe School pilot scheme is being trialled in September with a ‘very small number’ of West Sussex schools – ‘limited in size due to resources’.

Before the decision to add Thomas A Becket School to the scheme, a council spokesperson said: “We will only be able to consider adding a future school street programme once we have fully reviewed the success of the trial, and if there is further funding.

"Schools such as Thomas A Beckett Junior who have shown an interest in establishing a School Street will be provided a ‘get ready’ pack in the summer term to guide schools in gathering key data and feedback from their school and wider community which will used to prioritise schools should the programme continue.”

