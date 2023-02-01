Fears for the safety of children on a road outside a Worthing primary school have sparked calls for change.

Neighbouring residents of Thomas A Becket Junior School in Glebeside Avenue have formed an action group to raise safety concerns about the entrance.

Worthing borough councillors John Turley and Dale Overton met with a group of 16 residents on Saturday, January 21.

The councillors were told of concerns over traffic getting in and out of the cul-de-sac at pick-up and drop off times, which presents a ‘serious danger’ to the schoolchildren.

“A dog was run over there a couple of years back and, when they put cones out on their driveways, they’re invariably crushed by drivers,” Mr Overton said.

"They say it’s only a matter of time before someone gets seriously hurt.”

Selina Materazzi, whose two young children go to Thomas A Becket, said it is ‘such a dangerous crossing’, and makes sure her daughter walks to school the ‘long way round’ by avoiding the main entrance.

“I see kids everyday running out in front of cars and misjudging the speed,” she said. “Some of these kids are very small.

"I know there’s no budget for a zebra crossing and it’s not a high risk area but we desperately need to have a school crossing patrol. Even having a lollipop man there would make all the difference.”

A local resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said she was ‘highly concerned’ for the ‘level of safety’ for the children walking up and down this road – ‘especially at school times’.

They added: “Road users are displaying inappropriate behaviours; driving too fast; driving up onto pavements; swearing and abusive language in front of children; parking in inappropriate places over dropped curbs, over driveways and onto pavements; use of car horns; near misses on hitting children and even a dog has been killed and ran over.

"Soon it will be a child ran over and seriously hurt, especially as we don’t have school crossing safety measures in place.

"This is a close, with a no-through way, so why do people think they can get all the way up to the school gates, without compromising the safety of children and then turning around safely?”

The concerned resident said it takes ‘longer to drive down there than to walk’, adding: “Police, fire and ambulance services would not be able to get down this road in an emergency and this again [affects] the safety of everyone involved.”

Desperate calls are being made for a school safety zone at peak times, which would ‘limit car access or road closure signs’.

Councillor Overton said: “Most schools suffer traffic congestion at drop-off and pick-up times but given that Glebeside Avenue is a no-through road, the problems there are particularly bad and residents have rightly been voicing their concerns.

"We would urge parents to park in nearby streets and walk the short distance to the gates or preferably to walk or cycle to school.

"We have brought the matter to the attention of both the police and West Sussex County Council and will continue to support the residents and Thomas A Beckett Junior School in their search for a solution.”

