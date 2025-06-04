Worthing secondary school pupils took part in firefighter simulated exercises.

Ten young people have successfully completed the latest GRIT course run by West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service.

“The course aims to promote personal resilience, improve wellbeing, strengthen relationships, and build healthy communities,” a fire service spokesperson said.

"During the course, the pupils aged 11 to 13 – from St Andrews C.E High School – took part in a diverse programme of firefighter simulated exercises and activities to support their social and emotional development.”

A ‘special pass out parade’ was held to celebrate the students’ achievements on Friday (May 23). This was held at Lancing Fire Station in front of the pupils’ proud families and the High Sheriff of West Sussex, Dr Tim Fooks.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service’s assistant chief fire officer, Dave Bray, attended the event and presented the young people with their certificates.

Speaking after the event, he said: “Our latest GRIT students have been fantastic. They have all worked hard and I was blown away watching them demonstrate their new skills.

“Throughout the course they have developed their teamworking, communication skills, and confidence by taking part in a range of drills and challenges inspired by the role of a firefighter.

“I hope that this course has inspired them to think about their futures and consider a career in the fire service one day.”

Councillor Duncan Crow, cabinet member for community support, fire and rescue, said: “I would like to congratulate the young people who completed our latest GRIT course.

"Our targeted education team provides a safe and supportive environment with positive role models to support young people as they develop their skills, confidence, and resilience. These courses make a real difference to the lives of young people and their wider communities.”

To find out more about West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service’s targeted education programmes, visit www.westsussex.gov.uk/fire-emergencies-and-crime/west-sussex-fire-and-rescue-service/safety-advice-for-young-people/fire-rescue-service-targeted-education/

